Reviewing Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s results

Since Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 32 5.22 N/A -5.90 0.00 Workday Inc. 193 16.27 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Domo Inc. and Workday Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% 110.4% -57.4% Workday Inc. 0.00% -23.2% -8.3%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Domo Inc. Its rival Workday Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Domo Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Workday Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Domo Inc. and Workday Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$41.5 is Domo Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 43.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.1% of Domo Inc. shares and 96.5% of Workday Inc. shares. 1.1% are Domo Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Workday Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -0.52% -2.58% 25.3% 111.56% 0% 86.45% Workday Inc. 4.1% 6.26% 9.18% 46.49% 53.02% 28.38%

For the past year Domo Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Workday Inc.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.