Reviewing Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 33 4.36 N/A -5.39 0.00 Veritone Inc. 7 2.58 N/A -3.49 0.00

Demonstrates Domo Inc. and Veritone Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Domo Inc. and Veritone Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Domo Inc. Its rival Veritone Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Domo Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Veritone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Domo Inc. and Veritone Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Domo Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 72.34% and an $41.5 consensus target price. Veritone Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus target price and a 126.76% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Veritone Inc. is looking more favorable than Domo Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Domo Inc. and Veritone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 26.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Domo Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Veritone Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63%

For the past year Domo Inc. has weaker performance than Veritone Inc.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.