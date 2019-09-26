Reviewing Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)’s results

Both Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 31 2.93 N/A -5.39 0.00 Telaria Inc. 8 5.22 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Domo Inc. and Telaria Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Domo Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Domo Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Telaria Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Domo Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Domo Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Domo Inc. has an average target price of $25, and a 48.10% upside potential. Competitively Telaria Inc. has an average target price of $9, with potential upside of 21.95%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Domo Inc. is looking more favorable than Telaria Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93% of Domo Inc. shares and 94.4% of Telaria Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year Domo Inc. has weaker performance than Telaria Inc.

Summary

Telaria Inc. beats Domo Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.