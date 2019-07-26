Reviewing Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s results

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 33 5.47 N/A -5.90 0.00 Splunk Inc. 128 11.06 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Domo Inc. and Splunk Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% 110.4% -57.4% Splunk Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -8.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Domo Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Splunk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Splunk Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Domo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Domo Inc. and Splunk Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85

The upside potential is 37.14% for Domo Inc. with average price target of $41.5. Competitively Splunk Inc. has a consensus price target of $153.27, with potential upside of 8.61%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Domo Inc. seems more appealing than Splunk Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Domo Inc. and Splunk Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.1% and 94.8%. Domo Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -0.52% -2.58% 25.3% 111.56% 0% 86.45% Splunk Inc. 2.45% 0.24% 0.89% 37% 20.43% 28.76%

For the past year Domo Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Splunk Inc.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats Domo Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.