Reviewing Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s results

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 33 4.83 N/A -5.39 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.37 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Domo Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Domo Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Domo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Domo Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Domo Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Domo Inc. is $41.5, with potential upside of 55.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Domo Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 6.8% respectively. About 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Sphere 3D Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82%

For the past year Domo Inc. had bullish trend while Sphere 3D Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Domo Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.