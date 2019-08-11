Reviewing Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)’s results

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 33 4.68 N/A -5.39 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Domo Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Domo Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.29% and an $41.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93% of Domo Inc. shares and 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Domo Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year Domo Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.