Reviewing Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s results

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 33 4.60 N/A -5.39 0.00 Phunware Inc. 26 2.18 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Domo Inc. and Phunware Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Domo Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Phunware Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Domo Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Domo Inc. and Phunware Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Domo Inc.’s upside potential is 63.26% at a $41.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Domo Inc. and Phunware Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 17.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Phunware Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Domo Inc. has 41.31% stronger performance while Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Domo Inc. beats Phunware Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.