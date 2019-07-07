Reviewing Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s results

This is a contrast between Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 32 5.13 N/A -5.90 0.00 Inpixon 1 1.57 N/A -39.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Domo Inc. and Inpixon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Domo Inc. and Inpixon’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% 110.4% -57.4% Inpixon 0.00% 0% -237.3%

Liquidity

Domo Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inpixon are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Domo Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inpixon.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Domo Inc. and Inpixon are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00

Domo Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.28% and an $41.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Domo Inc. and Inpixon has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.1% and 7%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Domo Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.06% of Inpixon shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -0.52% -2.58% 25.3% 111.56% 0% 86.45% Inpixon 4.59% -13.83% -46.86% -75.62% -94.53% -75.01%

For the past year Domo Inc. had bullish trend while Inpixon had bearish trend.

Summary

Domo Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Inpixon.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.