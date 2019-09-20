Reviewing Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 31 3.13 N/A -5.39 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 68 8.19 N/A 1.50 49.14

Table 1 demonstrates Domo Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2%

Liquidity

Domo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Cadence Design Systems Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Domo Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Domo Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Domo Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 38.58%. Meanwhile, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s average target price is $68.5, while its potential upside is 2.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Domo Inc. looks more robust than Cadence Design Systems Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93% of Domo Inc. shares and 91.2% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Domo Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99%

For the past year Domo Inc. has weaker performance than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Domo Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.