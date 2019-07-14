Reviewing Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)’s results

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 32 5.60 N/A -5.90 0.00 American Software Inc. 12 3.82 N/A 0.19 66.79

Table 1 highlights Domo Inc. and American Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Domo Inc. and American Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% 110.4% -57.4% American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Domo Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, American Software Inc. has 2.7 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. American Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Domo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Domo Inc. and American Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Domo Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.09% and an $41.5 consensus target price. Competitively American Software Inc. has an average target price of $13, with potential downside of -2.62%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Domo Inc. seems more appealing than American Software Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Domo Inc. and American Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.1% and 99.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Domo Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of American Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -0.52% -2.58% 25.3% 111.56% 0% 86.45% American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35%

For the past year Domo Inc. was more bullish than American Software Inc.

Summary

Domo Inc. beats American Software Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.