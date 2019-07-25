Reviewing Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s results

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 33 5.28 N/A -5.90 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.03 N/A 0.18 58.74

Table 1 demonstrates Domo Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Domo Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% 110.4% -57.4% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Domo Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Domo Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Domo Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

The upside potential is 42.07% for Domo Inc. with average target price of $41.5. Meanwhile, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s average target price is $11.6, while its potential upside is 7.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Domo Inc. looks more robust than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Domo Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.1% and 0% respectively. 1.1% are Domo Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -0.52% -2.58% 25.3% 111.56% 0% 86.45% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64%

For the past year Domo Inc. was more bullish than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Summary

Domo Inc. beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.