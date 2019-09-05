Reviewing Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (DCUD)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (NYSE:DCUD) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.57% of all Diversified Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 N/A 50 11.23 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.60 1.75 2.43

The competitors have a potential upside of 17.70%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 -0.18% 0.3% -0.12% 6.7% 4.89% 4.87% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 has weaker performance than Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519’s rivals.

Dividends

Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519’s rivals beat Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 on 7 of the 6 factors.