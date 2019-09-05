Reviewing Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (DCUD)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (NYSE:DCUD) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0% of Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.57% of all Diversified Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.74%
|8.97%
|2.89%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519
|N/A
|50
|11.23
|Industry Average
|263.32M
|4.59B
|44.92
Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.67
|1.60
|1.75
|2.43
The competitors have a potential upside of 17.70%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519
|-0.18%
|0.3%
|-0.12%
|6.7%
|4.89%
|4.87%
|Industry Average
|1.40%
|5.61%
|8.06%
|15.17%
|17.44%
|19.89%
For the past year Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 has weaker performance than Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519’s rivals.
Dividends
Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519’s rivals beat Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 on 7 of the 6 factors.
