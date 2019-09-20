Reviewing Dominion Energy Inc. (D)’s and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Inc. 76 4.44 N/A 2.17 34.19 Portland General Electric Company 54 2.43 N/A 2.47 22.18

Demonstrates Dominion Energy Inc. and Portland General Electric Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Portland General Electric Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dominion Energy Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Dominion Energy Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Dominion Energy Inc. and Portland General Electric Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.5% Portland General Electric Company 0.00% 8.8% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Dominion Energy Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.24 beta. Portland General Electric Company’s 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.23 beta.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dominion Energy Inc. Its rival Portland General Electric Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Portland General Electric Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dominion Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dominion Energy Inc. and Portland General Electric Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Portland General Electric Company 0 1 0 2.00

Dominion Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $79.5, while its potential downside is -1.75%. On the other hand, Portland General Electric Company’s potential downside is -7.47% and its consensus target price is $52. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dominion Energy Inc. seems more appealing than Portland General Electric Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.3% of Dominion Energy Inc. shares and 97% of Portland General Electric Company shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Dominion Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Portland General Electric Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dominion Energy Inc. -1.18% -3.58% -3.69% 6.98% 4.35% 3.96% Portland General Electric Company 0.02% 1.69% 5.26% 16.23% 21.97% 19.63%

For the past year Dominion Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Portland General Electric Company.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the companyÂ’s merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The companyÂ’s Dominion Energy segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution operations, gas transmission pipeline and storage operations, natural gas gathering and processing activities, and liquefied natural gas operations. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s portfolio of assets included approximately 26,400 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,900 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, the company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. It has a strategic partnership with DONG Energy to build two 6-megawatt turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,259 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.