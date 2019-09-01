Reviewing Dominion Energy Inc. (D)’s and Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)’s results

As Electric Utilities companies, Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) and Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Inc. 76 4.21 N/A 2.17 34.19 Black Hills Corporation 76 2.65 N/A 4.00 19.77

Table 1 highlights Dominion Energy Inc. and Black Hills Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Black Hills Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dominion Energy Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Dominion Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Black Hills Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Dominion Energy Inc. and Black Hills Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.5% Black Hills Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Dominion Energy Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.24 beta. Black Hills Corporation’s 0.3 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Dominion Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Black Hills Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Black Hills Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dominion Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dominion Energy Inc. and Black Hills Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 Black Hills Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Dominion Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.54% and an $79.6 consensus target price. Competitively Black Hills Corporation has an average target price of $74, with potential downside of -3.53%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Dominion Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Black Hills Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dominion Energy Inc. and Black Hills Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.3% and 88.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Dominion Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Black Hills Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dominion Energy Inc. -1.18% -3.58% -3.69% 6.98% 4.35% 3.96% Black Hills Corporation 1.11% 1.4% 9.82% 18.15% 33.14% 26.08%

For the past year Dominion Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Black Hills Corporation

Summary

Dominion Energy Inc. beats Black Hills Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the companyÂ’s merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The companyÂ’s Dominion Energy segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution operations, gas transmission pipeline and storage operations, natural gas gathering and processing activities, and liquefied natural gas operations. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s portfolio of assets included approximately 26,400 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,900 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, the company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. It has a strategic partnership with DONG Energy to build two 6-megawatt turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,800 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,585 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,044 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines. The companyÂ’s Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The companyÂ’s Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. This segmentÂ’s principal assets include the operating interests in the properties in the San Juan basin, the Powder River basin, and the Piceance basin; and non-operated interests in wells located in various states. As of December 31, 2016, it had total reserves of approximately 78 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Black Hills Corporation also provides appliance repair services to approximately 61,000 residential customers; and constructs gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.