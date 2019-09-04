Reviewing Dominion Energy Inc. (DCUE)’s and PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM)’s results

Both Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:DCUE) and PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Inc. 103 4.25 N/A 1.83 54.85 PNM Resources Inc. 48 2.84 N/A 1.15 43.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dominion Energy Inc. and PNM Resources Inc. PNM Resources Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Dominion Energy Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Dominion Energy Inc. is currently more expensive than PNM Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PNM Resources Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Dominion Energy Inc. and PNM Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PNM Resources Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, PNM Resources Inc.’s potential downside is -11.30% and its consensus price target is $45.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dominion Energy Inc. and PNM Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of PNM Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dominion Energy Inc. -0.68% -2.56% 0% 0% 0% -0.5% PNM Resources Inc. -1% -2.4% 8.31% 17.81% 30.37% 20.88%

For the past year Dominion Energy Inc. had bearish trend while PNM Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dominion Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors PNM Resources Inc.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,481 megawatts; and owned 3,200 circuit miles of electric transmission lines, 6,060 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,789 cable miles of underground distribution lines, and 269 substations. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 978 circuit miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 pole miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,209 circuit miles of underground distribution lines, and 115 substations. The company serves approximately 767,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.