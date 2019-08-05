Reviewing Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)’s and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s results

We are comparing Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.69 N/A -0.27 0.00 Remark Holdings Inc. 1 0.45 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 109.8% -17.5%

Risk & Volatility

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 642.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 7.42 beta. Competitively, Remark Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Remark Holdings Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Remark Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$2.5 is Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 125.23%. Competitively Remark Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 778.22%. The data provided earlier shows that Remark Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Dolphin Entertainment Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.7% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.8% of Remark Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.2% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.66% of Remark Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 13.59% 11.43% -19.31% -26.88% -61.64% 51.95% Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46%

For the past year Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has 51.95% stronger performance while Remark Holdings Inc. has -25.46% weaker performance.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.