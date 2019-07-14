Reviewing Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)’s and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA)’s results

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.64 N/A -0.22 0.00 58.com Inc. 63 0.00 N/A 1.95 32.15

Table 1 demonstrates Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and 58.com Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and 58.com Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -8.4% 58.com Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s 8.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 722.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, 58.com Inc.’s beta is 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, 58.com Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. 58.com Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and 58.com Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 58.com Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 145.10% and an $2.5 average target price. On the other hand, 58.com Inc.’s potential upside is 42.19% and its average target price is $82.33. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dolphin Entertainment Inc. seems more appealing than 58.com Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and 58.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 75.6% respectively. About 4.2% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.77% of 58.com Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolphin Entertainment Inc. -7.75% -16.56% -12.67% -12.67% -59.06% 70.13% 58.com Inc. -4.92% -8.91% -8.39% 3.74% -28.96% 15.77%

For the past year Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than 58.com Inc.

Summary

58.com Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.