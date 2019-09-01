Reviewing Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)’s and Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES)’s results

Both Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) compete on a level playing field in the Discount Variety Stores industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar Tree Inc. 103 1.06 N/A -6.24 0.00 Tuesday Morning Corporation 2 0.06 N/A -0.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dollar Tree Inc. and Tuesday Morning Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dollar Tree Inc. and Tuesday Morning Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar Tree Inc. 0.00% -22% -9% Tuesday Morning Corporation 0.00% -4.7% -2.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.52 beta means Dollar Tree Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s beta is 1.73 which is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dollar Tree Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Tuesday Morning Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dollar Tree Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dollar Tree Inc. and Tuesday Morning Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar Tree Inc. 0 4 8 2.67 Tuesday Morning Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Dollar Tree Inc. has an average target price of $107.92, and a 6.29% upside potential. Competitively Tuesday Morning Corporation has an average target price of $2.4, with potential upside of 71.43%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Tuesday Morning Corporation is looking more favorable than Dollar Tree Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.7% of Dollar Tree Inc. shares and 67.6% of Tuesday Morning Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Dollar Tree Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Tuesday Morning Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dollar Tree Inc. -4.23% -7.58% -7.2% 5.95% 13.03% 12.66% Tuesday Morning Corporation -0.61% -1.8% -26.46% -8.89% -44.41% -3.53%

For the past year Dollar Tree Inc. had bullish trend while Tuesday Morning Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Tuesday Morning Corporation beats Dollar Tree Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise. This segment operates 6,650 stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, as well as 11 distribution centers in the United States and 2 in Canada, and a store support center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise discount retail stores that offer consumable merchandise, which comprise food, tobacco, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, paper products, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, and pet food and supplies; and home products, including housewares, home dÃ©cor, and giftware, as well as domestics, such as comforters, sheets, and towels. It also provides apparel and accessories merchandise comprising clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes; and seasonal and electronics merchandise, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise, as well as personal electronics that comprise pre-paid cellular phones and services, stationery and school supplies, and toys. This segment operates 8,185 stores under the Family Dollar brand, 11 distribution centers, and a store support center in Matthews, North Carolina. Dollar Tree, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal dÃ©cor. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states. Tuesday Morning Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.