Reviewing Dollar General Corporation (DG)’s and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)’s results

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Discount Variety Stores. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar General Corporation 132 1.51 N/A 6.06 22.13 Costco Wholesale Corporation 260 0.83 N/A 7.77 35.50

Table 1 highlights Dollar General Corporation and Costco Wholesale Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Costco Wholesale Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Dollar General Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Dollar General Corporation is currently more affordable than Costco Wholesale Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar General Corporation 0.00% 25% 10.6% Costco Wholesale Corporation 0.00% 26.6% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

Dollar General Corporation has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dollar General Corporation is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Costco Wholesale Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Dollar General Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dollar General Corporation and Costco Wholesale Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar General Corporation 0 2 14 2.88 Costco Wholesale Corporation 1 5 6 2.50

The consensus price target of Dollar General Corporation is $157.19, with potential upside of 0.61%. Competitively the consensus price target of Costco Wholesale Corporation is $286.42, which is potential 0.02% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Dollar General Corporation looks more robust than Costco Wholesale Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dollar General Corporation and Costco Wholesale Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Dollar General Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Costco Wholesale Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dollar General Corporation -3.69% -1.36% 8.24% 16.26% 36.56% 24% Costco Wholesale Corporation -1.85% 4.58% 14.09% 30.41% 25.8% 35.31%

For the past year Dollar General Corporation was less bullish than Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Summary

Costco Wholesale Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Dollar General Corporation.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods. In addition, the company offers apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. As of August 19, 2017, it operated 14,000 stores located in 44 states. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son, Inc. and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances. It also operates gas stations, pharmacies, optical dispensing centers, food courts, and hearing-aid centers; and engages in the travel businesses. In addition, the company provides gold star individual and business membership services. As of August 28, 2016, it operated 715 warehouses, including 501 warehouses in the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico; 91 in Canada; 36 in Mexico; 28 in the United Kingdom; 25 in Japan; 12 in Korea; 12 in Taiwan; 8 in Australia; and 2 in Spain. Further, the company sells its products through online. The company was formerly known as Costco Companies, Inc. Costco Wholesale Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Issaquah, Washington.