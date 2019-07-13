Reviewing Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB)’s and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s results

Both Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories Inc. 64 5.44 N/A 2.80 23.27 RF Industries Ltd. 7 1.57 N/A 0.65 11.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dolby Laboratories Inc. and RF Industries Ltd. RF Industries Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Dolby Laboratories Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 10.9% RF Industries Ltd. 0.00% 22.1% 18.1%

Volatility and Risk

Dolby Laboratories Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.84. RF Industries Ltd. has a 0.3 beta and it is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, RF Industries Ltd. which has a 7.5 Current Ratio and a 5.4 Quick Ratio. RF Industries Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dolby Laboratories Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of Dolby Laboratories Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.4% of RF Industries Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.1% of RF Industries Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolby Laboratories Inc. 1.5% -1.09% 1.12% -5.62% 4.01% 5.19% RF Industries Ltd. -1.06% 15.35% 2.62% -12.47% 19.04% 2.48%

For the past year Dolby Laboratories Inc. was more bullish than RF Industries Ltd.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories Inc. beats RF Industries Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. Its Cables Unlimited division manufactures and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment. The companyÂ’s Comnet Telecom Supply division manufactures and sells fiber optics cables, distinctive cabling technologies, and custom patch cord assemblies, as well as other data center products. Its Rel-Tech Electronics division designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation and military customers. RF Industries, Ltd. sells its products through warehousing distributors and OEM customers. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name to RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.