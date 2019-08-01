Reviewing Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dolby Laboratories Inc. has 93.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Dolby Laboratories Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.49% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Dolby Laboratories Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 13.20% 10.90% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Dolby Laboratories Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories Inc. N/A 64 24.36 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Dolby Laboratories Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Dolby Laboratories Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 2.08 2.83

As a group, Diversified Electronics companies have a potential upside of 80.91%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dolby Laboratories Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolby Laboratories Inc. 2.93% 4.56% 5.58% 10.59% 7.24% 10.12% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dolby Laboratories Inc. are 5.3 and 5.1. Competitively, Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s rivals have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dolby Laboratories Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Dolby Laboratories Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s rivals are 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Dolby Laboratories Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Dolby Laboratories Inc.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.