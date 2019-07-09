Reviewing Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)’s and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:International Corporation) and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Personal Products industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) Corporation 3 2.63 N/A 0.22 15.34 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 56 0.83 N/A 6.00 10.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dogness (International) Corporation and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International) Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Dogness (International) Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dogness (International) Corporation and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0.00% 61.5% 12.5%

Liquidity

5.2 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dogness (International) Corporation. Its rival Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 0.8 respectively. Dogness (International) Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dogness (International) Corporation and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $58, while its potential upside is 9.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.48% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Dogness (International) Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.63%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dogness (International) Corporation 0.15% -4.51% -6.35% 63.97% -11.02% -13.08% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. -3% 7.61% 24.01% -3.14% -13.5% 50.96%

For the past year Dogness (International) Corporation had bearish trend while Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. beats Dogness (International) Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags. The company offers its products to multi-store retail chains, including general purpose retail chains and pet store chains through distributors. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2016 and is based in Dongguan, China.