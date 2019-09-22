Reviewing DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)’s and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)’s results

Both DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign Inc. 53 13.78 N/A -1.20 0.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 121 14.49 N/A 2.78 47.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DocuSign Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -12.9% Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DocuSign Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Aspen Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. DocuSign Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aspen Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

DocuSign Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Aspen Technology Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

The average target price of DocuSign Inc. is $69.13, with potential upside of 6.68%. On the other hand, Aspen Technology Inc.’s potential upside is 9.18% and its average target price is $138.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Aspen Technology Inc. looks more robust than DocuSign Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of DocuSign Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.92% of Aspen Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are DocuSign Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Aspen Technology Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DocuSign Inc. -4.84% 2.11% -7.35% 4.76% 0.02% 29.04% Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46%

For the past year DocuSign Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aspen Technology Inc.

Summary

Aspen Technology Inc. beats DocuSign Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.