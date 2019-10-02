Reviewing Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS)’s and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Document Security Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 22.54M 0.09 5.22 Atento S.A. 3 2.53 24.79M 0.11 21.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Document Security Systems Inc. and Atento S.A. Atento S.A. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Document Security Systems Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Document Security Systems Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Document Security Systems Inc. and Atento S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Document Security Systems Inc. 5,636,409,102.28% 18.8% 9.3% Atento S.A. 951,996,927.80% -8.3% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Document Security Systems Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Atento S.A.’s 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Document Security Systems Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Atento S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Atento S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Document Security Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Document Security Systems Inc. and Atento S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Document Security Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atento S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Atento S.A. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 11.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90% of Atento S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.1% of Document Security Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Atento S.A. has 0.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39% Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9%

For the past year Document Security Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Atento S.A.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Atento S.A. beats Document Security Systems Inc.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.