Reviewing DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF)’s and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s results

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Financial Corporation 40 4.48 N/A 2.58 17.72 Synovus Financial Corp. 36 3.45 N/A 3.31 11.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of DNB Financial Corporation and Synovus Financial Corp. Synovus Financial Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DNB Financial Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. DNB Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 0.9% Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.6% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

DNB Financial Corporation has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synovus Financial Corp.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.32 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DNB Financial Corporation and Synovus Financial Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 3 2.75

Synovus Financial Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $43.25 consensus target price and a 20.51% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.7% of DNB Financial Corporation shares and 83.3% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares. DNB Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 8.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Synovus Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DNB Financial Corporation 1.71% 1.76% 15.49% 27.62% 37.51% 60.72% Synovus Financial Corp. 2.5% 8.84% 5.53% 5.59% -23.23% 19.32%

For the past year DNB Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Synovus Financial Corp.

Summary

DNB Financial Corporation beats Synovus Financial Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.