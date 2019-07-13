Reviewing DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF)’s and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Financial Corporation 39 4.72 N/A 2.46 16.79 Summit Financial Group Inc. 25 3.95 N/A 2.22 11.54

Table 1 demonstrates DNB Financial Corporation and Summit Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Summit Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than DNB Financial Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. DNB Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Summit Financial Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DNB Financial Corporation and Summit Financial Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 0.9% Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

DNB Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33% of DNB Financial Corporation shares and 33.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc. shares. DNB Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DNB Financial Corporation 7.93% 6.33% 3.07% 21.56% 16.42% 45.07% Summit Financial Group Inc. -2.14% -2.59% 5.36% 23.3% 0.2% 32.37%

For the past year DNB Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summary

DNB Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Summit Financial Group Inc.