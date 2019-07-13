Reviewing DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF)’s and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DNB Financial Corporation
|39
|4.72
|N/A
|2.46
|16.79
|Summit Financial Group Inc.
|25
|3.95
|N/A
|2.22
|11.54
Table 1 demonstrates DNB Financial Corporation and Summit Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Summit Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than DNB Financial Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. DNB Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Summit Financial Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DNB Financial Corporation and Summit Financial Group Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DNB Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|9.7%
|0.9%
|Summit Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|12.6%
|1.3%
Volatility and Risk
DNB Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 33% of DNB Financial Corporation shares and 33.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc. shares. DNB Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DNB Financial Corporation
|7.93%
|6.33%
|3.07%
|21.56%
|16.42%
|45.07%
|Summit Financial Group Inc.
|-2.14%
|-2.59%
|5.36%
|23.3%
|0.2%
|32.37%
For the past year DNB Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Summit Financial Group Inc.
Summary
DNB Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Summit Financial Group Inc.
