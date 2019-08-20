Reviewing DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC)’s and Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)’s results

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services businesses, DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) and Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLH Holdings Corp. 6 0.36 N/A 0.68 7.11 Barrett Business Services Inc. 79 0.70 N/A 5.86 14.93

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DLH Holdings Corp. and Barrett Business Services Inc. Barrett Business Services Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to DLH Holdings Corp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. DLH Holdings Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Barrett Business Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DLH Holdings Corp. and Barrett Business Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLH Holdings Corp. 0.00% 15.7% 10% Barrett Business Services Inc. 0.00% 42.4% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

DLH Holdings Corp.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Barrett Business Services Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

DLH Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Barrett Business Services Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. DLH Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Barrett Business Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

DLH Holdings Corp. and Barrett Business Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DLH Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Barrett Business Services Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Barrett Business Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $105 consensus price target and a 19.48% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DLH Holdings Corp. and Barrett Business Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.8% and 84% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of DLH Holdings Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Barrett Business Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DLH Holdings Corp. -9.94% -4.95% -23.81% -3.81% -12.73% 3.23% Barrett Business Services Inc. -2.25% 8.44% 15.71% 39.31% -3.58% 52.84%

For the past year DLH Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Barrett Business Services Inc.

Summary

Barrett Business Services Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors DLH Holdings Corp.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veteransÂ’ health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies, including the Department of Veteran Affairs, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Defense, and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workersÂ’ compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the clientÂ’s existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management. It serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.