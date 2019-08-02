Reviewing Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (SAUC)’s and Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s results

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) and Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -0.16 0.00 Domino’s Pizza Inc. 268 2.87 N/A 8.97 27.25

Demonstrates Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.2% -4.2% Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0.00% -12.8% 36.7%

Risk & Volatility

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Domino’s Pizza Inc. has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Domino’s Pizza Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Domino’s Pizza Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0 4 10 2.71

Competitively Domino’s Pizza Inc. has a consensus price target of $293.71, with potential upside of 20.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.3% and 99.3% respectively. Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. -15.86% -8% -29.95% -31% -29.59% -28.87% Domino’s Pizza Inc. -6.74% -9.8% -9.92% -11.74% -4.63% -1.4%

For the past year Domino’s Pizza Inc. has weaker performance than Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in the United States. It operates Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants, which primarily offer fresh bone-in chicken wings. As of June 9, 2017, it operated 64 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. The company offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores. As of April 12, 2017, it operated approximately 14,000 stores in 85 international markets. DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.