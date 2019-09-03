Reviewing DISH Network Corporation (DISH)’s and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO)’s results

Both DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) are CATV Systems companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network Corporation 35 1.17 N/A 2.94 11.51 TiVo Corporation 8 1.41 N/A -2.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DISH Network Corporation and TiVo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network Corporation 0.00% 18.4% 5.1% TiVo Corporation 0.00% -21.8% -12.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that DISH Network Corporation is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TiVo Corporation’s 79.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DISH Network Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, TiVo Corporation has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. TiVo Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DISH Network Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for DISH Network Corporation and TiVo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network Corporation 1 0 2 2.67 TiVo Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 24.81% for DISH Network Corporation with average target price of $41.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DISH Network Corporation and TiVo Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.8%. About 1.3% of DISH Network Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of TiVo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DISH Network Corporation -18.53% -12.87% -2.34% 14.01% 10.55% 35.6% TiVo Corporation -0.52% 4.84% -16.98% -30.71% -33.51% -19.45%

For the past year DISH Network Corporation had bullish trend while TiVo Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

DISH Network Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors TiVo Corporation.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. It operates through two segments, DISH and Wireless. The company provides video services under the DISH brand. It also offers programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming. In addition, the company provides access to movies and TV shows via TV or Internet-connected tablets, smartphones, and computers; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features. Further, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling Orange, Sling Blue, Sling International, and Sling Latino services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and smart phones primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Additionally, the company satellite broadband and wireline broadband services under the dishNET brand, as well as wireline voice services; and has wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.671 million Pay-TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, small satellite retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, nationwide retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. This segmentÂ’s portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising. The companyÂ’s Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; interactive program guide (IPG) solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the IPGs for their customers, and to upgrade the features and services they can offer; CE Guides under the G-GUIDE and HTML Guide brands; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions. It also provides television, sports, movies, music, celebrities, books, and video games metadata; advanced search, recommendation, and conversation services; data and analytics solutions; Ad Optimizer and Promotion Optimizer, browser based software-as-a-service applications; operator and seamless insights applications; IPG advertising services; analog content protection technologies; and VCR Plus+, connected platform, and media recognition products. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.