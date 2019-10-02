Reviewing Discovery Inc. (DISCK)’s and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the CATV Systems industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc. 26 0.61 501.29M 1.18 24.03 Netflix Inc. 288 1.76 430.97M 2.48 130.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Discovery Inc. and Netflix Inc. Netflix Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Discovery Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Discovery Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Netflix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc. 1,955,109,204.37% 0% 0% Netflix Inc. 149,621,580.34% 20.9% 4.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Discovery Inc. and Netflix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Netflix Inc. 1 2 6 2.67

Competitively Netflix Inc. has an average target price of $387.2, with potential upside of 45.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Discovery Inc. and Netflix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.89% and 79.3%. About 3.28% of Discovery Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Netflix Inc. has 1.74% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discovery Inc. -3.55% -0.32% -2.15% 12.24% 16.21% 22.36% Netflix Inc. 1.59% -13.78% -14.74% -5.19% -3.57% 20.67%

For the past year Discovery Inc. has stronger performance than Netflix Inc.

Summary

Netflix Inc. beats on 11 of the 14 factors Discovery Inc.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films. It offers members with the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. The company also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. As of April 28, 2017, it had approximately 100 million members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.