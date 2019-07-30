Reviewing Discovery Inc. (DISCB)’s and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s results

This is a contrast between Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Entertainment – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc. 34 1.39 N/A 1.18 26.20 Liquid Media Group Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -5.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Discovery Inc. and Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Discovery Inc. and Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.52% of Discovery Inc. shares and 0.7% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares. About 95.08% of Discovery Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.6% of Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discovery Inc. -13.3% -8.12% 9.93% 41.16% 17.03% -8.12% Liquid Media Group Ltd. -1.04% 48.99% 85.79% 14.5% -27.37% 101.36%

For the past year Discovery Inc. had bearish trend while Liquid Media Group Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Discovery Inc. beats Liquid Media Group Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a media and entertainment company that connects mature production service companies into global studio, and producing content for all platforms. The company was formerly known as Liquid Entertainment Ltd. and changed its name to Liquid Media Group Ltd. in February 2017. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.