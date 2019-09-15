Reviewing Discovery Inc. (DISCB)’s and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s results

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) compete with each other in the Entertainment – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc. 34 1.32 N/A 1.18 27.37 Comcast Corporation 42 2.05 N/A 2.65 16.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Discovery Inc. and Comcast Corporation. Comcast Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Discovery Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Discovery Inc. is currently more expensive than Comcast Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Discovery Inc. and Comcast Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Comcast Corporation 0.00% 16.2% 5.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Discovery Inc. and Comcast Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Comcast Corporation 0 1 8 2.89

On the other hand, Comcast Corporation’s potential upside is 4.29% and its consensus price target is $48.89.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Discovery Inc. and Comcast Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.52% and 85.3% respectively. 95.08% are Discovery Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Comcast Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discovery Inc. -4.06% -3.97% -8.11% 1.29% 16.02% -4% Comcast Corporation -3.79% 1.08% -0.58% 21.85% 21.74% 26.78%

For the past year Discovery Inc. had bearish trend while Comcast Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Comcast Corporation beats Discovery Inc.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand. This segment also provides business services, such as Ethernet network services; and cellular backhaul services to mobile network operators. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks, which provide entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and cable television studio production operations, as well as owns various digital media properties, which primarily include brand-aligned Websites. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and related digital media properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, Focus Features, and DreamWorks Animation names. This segment also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida, as well as in Hollywood, California; and Universal studios theme park in Osaka, Japan. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and operates arena management-related businesses. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.