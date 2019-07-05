Reviewing Discovery Inc. (DISCA)’s and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO)’s results

This is a contrast between Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are CATV Systems and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc. 28 1.42 N/A 1.23 22.62 TiVo Corporation 9 1.34 N/A -2.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Discovery Inc. and TiVo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.2% TiVo Corporation 0.00% -2.4% -1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.45 shows that Discovery Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. TiVo Corporation’s -0.02 beta is the reason why it is 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Discovery Inc. Its rival TiVo Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Discovery Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TiVo Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Discovery Inc. and TiVo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 TiVo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$35.8 is Discovery Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 14.56%. TiVo Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 223.03% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that TiVo Corporation appears more favorable than Discovery Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Discovery Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.8% of TiVo Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Discovery Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of TiVo Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discovery Inc. -4.05% -7.65% -2.01% -15.86% 16.45% 12.17% TiVo Corporation -17.51% -20.39% -31.71% -34.06% -46.72% -22.42%

For the past year Discovery Inc. had bullish trend while TiVo Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Discovery Inc. beats TiVo Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Kids brands, as well as other regional television networks. The companyÂ’s content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. It also develops and sells curriculum-based education products and services, such as an online suite of curriculum-based video on demand (VOD) tools, professional development services, and digital textbooks, as well as student assessments; and publishes hard copy curriculum-based content for K-12 schools. In addition, the company operates production studios that develop content for television service providers, as well as Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, Web-native networks, on-line streaming, mobile devices, VOD, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 40 languages internationally. Discovery Communications, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. This segmentÂ’s portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising. The companyÂ’s Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; interactive program guide (IPG) solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the IPGs for their customers, and to upgrade the features and services they can offer; CE Guides under the G-GUIDE and HTML Guide brands; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions. It also provides television, sports, movies, music, celebrities, books, and video games metadata; advanced search, recommendation, and conversation services; data and analytics solutions; Ad Optimizer and Promotion Optimizer, browser based software-as-a-service applications; operator and seamless insights applications; IPG advertising services; analog content protection technologies; and VCR Plus+, connected platform, and media recognition products. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.