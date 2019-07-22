Reviewing Discovery Inc. (DISCA)’s and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s results

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) are two firms in the CATV Systems that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc. 29 1.43 N/A 1.23 22.62 Netflix Inc. 355 7.81 N/A 2.74 129.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Discovery Inc. and Netflix Inc. Netflix Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Discovery Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Discovery Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Discovery Inc. and Netflix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.2% Netflix Inc. 0.00% 24.7% 5.1%

Volatility & Risk

Discovery Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Netflix Inc. on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Discovery Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Netflix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Discovery Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Netflix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Discovery Inc. and Netflix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Netflix Inc. 1 2 9 2.75

Discovery Inc. has a 13.80% upside potential and an average price target of $35.8. On the other hand, Netflix Inc.’s potential upside is 32.70% and its consensus price target is $418.15. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Netflix Inc. seems more appealing than Discovery Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Discovery Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.1% of Netflix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Discovery Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.74% of Netflix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discovery Inc. -4.05% -7.65% -2.01% -15.86% 16.45% 12.17% Netflix Inc. -2.57% 1.75% 0.92% 16.98% 8.05% 32.63%

For the past year Discovery Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Netflix Inc.

Summary

Netflix Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Discovery Inc.

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Kids brands, as well as other regional television networks. The companyÂ’s content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. It also develops and sells curriculum-based education products and services, such as an online suite of curriculum-based video on demand (VOD) tools, professional development services, and digital textbooks, as well as student assessments; and publishes hard copy curriculum-based content for K-12 schools. In addition, the company operates production studios that develop content for television service providers, as well as Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, Web-native networks, on-line streaming, mobile devices, VOD, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 40 languages internationally. Discovery Communications, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films. It offers members with the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. The company also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. As of April 28, 2017, it had approximately 100 million members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.