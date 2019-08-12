Reviewing Discovery Inc. (DISCA)’s and Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s results

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) and Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE), both competing one another are CATV Systems companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc. 29 1.36 N/A 1.23 24.70 Integrated Media Technology Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Discovery Inc. and Integrated Media Technology Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.2% Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Discovery Inc. and Integrated Media Technology Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Integrated Media Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Discovery Inc. has a 21.98% upside potential and an average target price of $35.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Discovery Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.04% of Integrated Media Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors. Discovery Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 88% of Integrated Media Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discovery Inc. -3.75% -1.21% -1.88% 13.35% 15.91% 22.51% Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.6% -16.63% -42.4% 11.12% -44.69% 16.8%

For the past year Discovery Inc. was more bullish than Integrated Media Technology Limited.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Discovery Inc. beats Integrated Media Technology Limited.

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Kids brands, as well as other regional television networks. The companyÂ’s content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. It also develops and sells curriculum-based education products and services, such as an online suite of curriculum-based video on demand (VOD) tools, professional development services, and digital textbooks, as well as student assessments; and publishes hard copy curriculum-based content for K-12 schools. In addition, the company operates production studios that develop content for television service providers, as well as Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, Web-native networks, on-line streaming, mobile devices, VOD, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 40 languages internationally. Discovery Communications, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.