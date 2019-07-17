Reviewing Discover Financial Services (DFS)’s and Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s results

This is a contrast between Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services 73 3.36 N/A 8.13 9.51 Mogo Finance Technology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Discover Financial Services and Mogo Finance Technology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 0.00% 26.1% 2.6% Mogo Finance Technology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Discover Financial Services and Mogo Finance Technology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 0 2 4 2.67 Mogo Finance Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Discover Financial Services has a 7.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $87.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Discover Financial Services and Mogo Finance Technology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.9% and 6.18%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Discover Financial Services shares. Competitively, 38.21% are Mogo Finance Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discover Financial Services -2.31% 1.87% 10.05% 9.45% 2.36% 30.94% Mogo Finance Technology Inc. 3.02% 25.36% 41.27% 24% 40.91% 46.35%

For the past year Discover Financial Services has weaker performance than Mogo Finance Technology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Discover Financial Services beats Mogo Finance Technology Inc.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. The company was formerly known as Hornby Management Inc. and changed its name to Mogo Finance Technology Inc. in June 2012. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.