Reviewing Discover Financial Services (DFS)’s and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)’s results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services 81 0.82 316.43M 8.54 10.51 Mastercard Incorporated 276 2.08 996.58M 5.92 46.03

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Discover Financial Services and Mastercard Incorporated. Mastercard Incorporated is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Discover Financial Services. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Discover Financial Services has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Mastercard Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Discover Financial Services and Mastercard Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 390,413,325.11% 25.6% 2.5% Mastercard Incorporated 360,857,442.88% 115.4% 26.5%

Risk & Volatility

Discover Financial Services has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mastercard Incorporated’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.08 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Discover Financial Services and Mastercard Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 0 3 6 2.67 Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 10 3.00

Discover Financial Services has a consensus price target of $91.33, and a 17.26% upside potential. Competitively Mastercard Incorporated has a consensus price target of $305.8, with potential upside of 11.58%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Discover Financial Services is looking more favorable than Mastercard Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Discover Financial Services and Mastercard Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.8% and 77.9%. About 0.9% of Discover Financial Services’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Mastercard Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discover Financial Services -2.46% 14.2% 10.65% 32.52% 24.81% 52.15% Mastercard Incorporated -2.85% 2.06% 9.46% 33.45% 37.6% 44.33%

For the past year Discover Financial Services’s stock price has bigger growth than Mastercard Incorporated.

Summary

Mastercard Incorporated beats Discover Financial Services on 10 of the 15 factors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.