Reviewing Discover Financial Services (DFS)’s and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services 79 3.33 N/A 8.54 10.51 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.38 N/A 0.48 13.22

In table 1 we can see Discover Financial Services and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Discover Financial Services. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Discover Financial Services’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 0.00% 25.6% 2.5% Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 7.8%

Volatility & Risk

Discover Financial Services’s 1.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 57.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. on the other hand, has 0.26 beta which makes it 74.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Discover Financial Services and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 0 3 6 2.67 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 9.06% for Discover Financial Services with average price target of $91.33. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average price target and a 20.19% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. seems more appealing than Discover Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.8% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Discover Financial Services’s shares. Competitively, 27.9% are Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discover Financial Services -2.46% 14.2% 10.65% 32.52% 24.81% 52.15% Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74%

For the past year Discover Financial Services’s stock price has bigger growth than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.