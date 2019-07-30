Reviewing Discover Financial Services (DFS)’s and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s results

Both Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services 75 3.61 N/A 8.13 9.51 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 1.60 8.11

Demonstrates Discover Financial Services and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Discover Financial Services. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Discover Financial Services is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 0.00% 26.1% 2.6% LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 70% 13.8%

Analyst Ratings

Discover Financial Services and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 0 2 6 2.75 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Discover Financial Services’s upside potential currently stands at 0.01% and an $91.25 average target price. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 69.17% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. appears more favorable than Discover Financial Services, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Discover Financial Services and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.9% and 38.9%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Discover Financial Services shares. Competitively, 22.64% are LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discover Financial Services -2.31% 1.87% 10.05% 9.45% 2.36% 30.94% LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. -0.92% -2.04% 27.48% 34.19% -20.55% 79.17%

For the past year Discover Financial Services was less bullish than LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Discover Financial Services beats LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.