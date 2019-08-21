Reviewing Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (DPLO)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has 90.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0.00% -51.70% -19.30% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0 6 1 2.14 Industry Average 1.50 2.56 2.61 2.63

With average price target of $6.79, Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has a potential upside of 17.07%. As a group, Drugs – Generic companies have a potential upside of 105.33%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. -1.86% -11.58% -4.18% -60.79% -75.39% -60.85% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. had bearish trend while Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.71 which is 71.40% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The companyÂ’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has 19 pharmacy locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.