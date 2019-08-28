Reviewing Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (DPLO)’s and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s results

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 6 0.08 N/A -4.26 0.00 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 3.40 N/A -4.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -19.3% Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -122.4% -50.7%

Volatility and Risk

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0 6 0 2.00 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1 3 2.60

$6.58 is Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 18.56%. Competitively the consensus price target of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22.2, which is potential 275.00% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 98%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. -1.86% -11.58% -4.18% -60.79% -75.39% -60.85% Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.47% 3.99% -1.26% -29.58% -73.41% -26.7%

For the past year Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The companyÂ’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has 19 pharmacy locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its portfolio also comprises of Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The companyÂ’s products under development include ADS-4101, a chrono-synchronous lacosamide therapy that has completed first Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.