Reviewing Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)’s and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s results

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits businesses, Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes Incorporated 36 1.59 N/A 2.35 15.70 Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 13 0.71 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes Incorporated 0.00% 12.7% 7.8% Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Diodes Incorporated has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has beta of 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Diodes Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Applied Optoelectronics Inc. are 2.5 and 1.3 respectively. Diodes Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Diodes Incorporated and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.67 consensus target price and a 39.38% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Diodes Incorporated and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 62.8%. Insiders held 3.5% of Diodes Incorporated shares. Competitively, 5.3% are Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diodes Incorporated -5.49% -4.29% -1.5% 7.09% 11.47% 14.2% Applied Optoelectronics Inc. -17% -19.01% -33% -53.79% -68.9% -35.13%

For the past year Diodes Incorporated has 14.2% stronger performance while Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has -35.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Diodes Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; standard linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including Hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metalÂ–oxideÂ–semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices, as well as ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products, as well as co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.