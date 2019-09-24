Reviewing Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s results

This is a contrast between Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global Inc. 87 1.40 N/A 5.17 15.87 The Wendy’s Company 19 3.56 N/A 1.96 9.29

Table 1 highlights Dine Brands Global Inc. and The Wendy’s Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Wendy’s Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Dine Brands Global Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Dine Brands Global Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dine Brands Global Inc. and The Wendy’s Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4%

Risk and Volatility

Dine Brands Global Inc. has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Wendy’s Company has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dine Brands Global Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival The Wendy’s Company is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. The Wendy’s Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dine Brands Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dine Brands Global Inc. and The Wendy’s Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Wendy’s Company 1 4 5 2.50

Dine Brands Global Inc.’s average price target is $120, while its potential upside is 68.85%. The Wendy’s Company on the other hand boasts of a $20.65 average price target and a 1.92% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Dine Brands Global Inc. is looking more favorable than The Wendy’s Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Dine Brands Global Inc. shares and 80.2% of The Wendy’s Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Dine Brands Global Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.2% of The Wendy’s Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dine Brands Global Inc. -10.83% -13.95% -3.18% 7.04% 14.71% 21.9% The Wendy’s Company -3.04% -5.01% -2.31% 4.9% 10.24% 16.53%

For the past year Dine Brands Global Inc. has stronger performance than The Wendy’s Company

Summary

Dine Brands Global Inc. beats The Wendy’s Company on 9 of the 12 factors.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.