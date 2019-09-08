Reviewing Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s and The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) and The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global Inc. 89 1.40 N/A 5.17 15.87 The Habit Restaurants Inc. 10 0.51 N/A 0.09 106.38

Table 1 highlights Dine Brands Global Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Habit Restaurants Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Dine Brands Global Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Dine Brands Global Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Habit Restaurants Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.37 shows that Dine Brands Global Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dine Brands Global Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival The Habit Restaurants Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Dine Brands Global Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Habit Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dine Brands Global Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Dine Brands Global Inc. is $120, with potential upside of 66.00%. Competitively the average target price of The Habit Restaurants Inc. is $15, which is potential 68.16% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The Habit Restaurants Inc. seems more appealing than Dine Brands Global Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dine Brands Global Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Dine Brands Global Inc.’s shares. Competitively, The Habit Restaurants Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dine Brands Global Inc. -10.83% -13.95% -3.18% 7.04% 14.71% 21.9% The Habit Restaurants Inc. -0.3% -2.44% -8.17% -2.25% -19.35% -4.76%

For the past year Dine Brands Global Inc. has 21.9% stronger performance while The Habit Restaurants Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Dine Brands Global Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors The Habit Restaurants Inc.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.