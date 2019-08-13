Reviewing Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s results

Both Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global Inc. 90 1.56 N/A 5.17 15.87 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 46 0.74 N/A 2.18 19.79

Table 1 highlights Dine Brands Global Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Dine Brands Global Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Dine Brands Global Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dine Brands Global Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Dine Brands Global Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dine Brands Global Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Dine Brands Global Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dine Brands Global Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 5 2 2.25

The upside potential is 51.32% for Dine Brands Global Inc. with consensus target price of $120. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $48.13 consensus target price and a 22.47% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Dine Brands Global Inc. seems more appealing than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 1.2% of Dine Brands Global Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dine Brands Global Inc. -10.83% -13.95% -3.18% 7.04% 14.71% 21.9% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -2.8% -0.05% -12.15% -4.63% -24.69% -0.99%

For the past year Dine Brands Global Inc. had bullish trend while The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Dine Brands Global Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.