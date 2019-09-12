Reviewing Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s and Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)’s results

Both Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) and Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global Inc. 89 1.45 N/A 5.17 15.87 Nathan’s Famous Inc. 70 2.91 N/A 5.11 13.81

Demonstrates Dine Brands Global Inc. and Nathan’s Famous Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Nathan’s Famous Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Dine Brands Global Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Dine Brands Global Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nathan’s Famous Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dine Brands Global Inc. and Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0.00% -28.3% 24.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.37 beta indicates that Dine Brands Global Inc. is 63.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nathan’s Famous Inc. is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dine Brands Global Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Nathan’s Famous Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dine Brands Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dine Brands Global Inc. and Nathan’s Famous Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dine Brands Global Inc.’s consensus price target is $120, while its potential upside is 62.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dine Brands Global Inc. and Nathan’s Famous Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.8%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Dine Brands Global Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dine Brands Global Inc. -10.83% -13.95% -3.18% 7.04% 14.71% 21.9% Nathan’s Famous Inc. -5.54% -8.3% 3.84% 0.47% -28.06% 6.26%

For the past year Dine Brands Global Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nathan’s Famous Inc.

Summary

Dine Brands Global Inc. beats Nathan’s Famous Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

NathanÂ’s Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the name NathanÂ’s Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the NathanÂ’s Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other NathanÂ’s Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supply of NathanÂ’s Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the NathanÂ’s Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sale of various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sale French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors dÂ’oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells NathanÂ’s products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur TreacherÂ’s brand fish fillets. As of March 26, 2017, its restaurant system consisted of 279 franchised units; and 5 company-owned units, including 1 seasonal unit located in 19 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.