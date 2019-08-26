Reviewing Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s and Its Peers results

Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) is a company in the Restaurants industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dine Brands Global Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Dine Brands Global Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Dine Brands Global Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Dine Brands Global Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global Inc. N/A 90 15.87 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Dine Brands Global Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Dine Brands Global Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 2.62 3.23 2.59

With consensus price target of $120, Dine Brands Global Inc. has a potential upside of 59.11%. As a group, Restaurants companies have a potential upside of 24.84%. Based on the data given earlier the analysts’ view is that Dine Brands Global Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dine Brands Global Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dine Brands Global Inc. -10.83% -13.95% -3.18% 7.04% 14.71% 21.9% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Dine Brands Global Inc. has weaker performance than Dine Brands Global Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Dine Brands Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Dine Brands Global Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 0.95 and has 0.86 Quick Ratio. Dine Brands Global Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dine Brands Global Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.37 shows that Dine Brands Global Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dine Brands Global Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Dine Brands Global Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dine Brands Global Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Dine Brands Global Inc.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.