Reviewing Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s and FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)’s results

This is a contrast between Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) and FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global Inc. 90 1.57 N/A 5.17 15.87 FAT Brands Inc. 5 2.30 N/A -0.24 0.00

Demonstrates Dine Brands Global Inc. and FAT Brands Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dine Brands Global Inc. and FAT Brands Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FAT Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dine Brands Global Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor FAT Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Dine Brands Global Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FAT Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dine Brands Global Inc. and FAT Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 FAT Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$120 is Dine Brands Global Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 50.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Dine Brands Global Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.2% of FAT Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Dine Brands Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 83.4% of FAT Brands Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dine Brands Global Inc. -10.83% -13.95% -3.18% 7.04% 14.71% 21.9% FAT Brands Inc. -4.56% -7.56% -22.65% -25.28% -39.05% -17.65%

For the past year Dine Brands Global Inc. has 21.9% stronger performance while FAT Brands Inc. has -17.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Dine Brands Global Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors FAT Brands Inc.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

FAT Brands Inc., a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of November 29, 2017, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo??s Cafe, Buffalo??s Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.