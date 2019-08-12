Reviewing Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s results

Both Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global Inc. 90 1.57 N/A 5.17 15.87 Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 19 0.35 N/A 1.14 14.96

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Dine Brands Global Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Dine Brands Global Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 0.00% 100.6% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Dine Brands Global Inc.’s 0.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has beta of 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dine Brands Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Dine Brands Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dine Brands Global Inc. and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$120 is Dine Brands Global Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 50.53%. On the other hand, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s potential upside is 43.97% and its average target price is $24. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Dine Brands Global Inc. is looking more favorable than Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dine Brands Global Inc. and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.99% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Dine Brands Global Inc. shares. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dine Brands Global Inc. -10.83% -13.95% -3.18% 7.04% 14.71% 21.9% Bloomin’ Brands Inc. -4.49% -7.09% -13.47% -10.46% -12.71% -4.81%

For the past year Dine Brands Global Inc. had bullish trend while Bloomin’ Brands Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dine Brands Global Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; CarrabbaÂ’s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and FlemingÂ’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 25, 2016, the company owned and operated 1,276 restaurants and franchised 240 restaurants. BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.