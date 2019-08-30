Reviewing Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM)’s and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Savings & Loans industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 19 4.68 N/A 1.30 15.48 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 20 2.95 N/A 0.65 31.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Provident Financial Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Provident Financial Holdings Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.1% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. shares and 55.3% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. shares. About 5.9% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% are Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 4.94% 6.94% 3.49% 2.64% 15.98% 18.85% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. -1.66% -3.35% 4.69% 17.01% 12.76% 34%

For the past year Dime Community Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.